BRIEF-Pulmonx Corp Files For IPO Of Upto $86.3 Million – SEC Filing

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* PULMONX CORP FILES FOR IPO OF UPTO $86.3 MILLION – SEC FILING

* PULMONX CORP - APPLIED TO LIST COMMON STOCK ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER SYMBOL “LUNG.”

* PULMONX CORP - BOFA SECURITIES, MORGAN STANLEY, STIFEL , WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, CANACCORD GENUITY ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* PULMONX CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BENEFICIALLY OWNED 30.09% OF SHARES PRIOR TO OFFERING

* PULMONX CORP - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR PURPOSE OF CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE