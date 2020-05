May 5 (Reuters) - Pulmonx Corp:

* PULMONX SECURES $66M IN FINANCING TO SUPPORT COMMERCIAL ACCELERATION OF THE ZEPHYR VALVE SYSTEM, A MINIMALLY-INVASIVE TREATMENT FOR SEVERE EMPHYSEMA

* PULMONX - FINANCING LED BY ALLY BRIDGE GROUP

* PULMONX - IN ADDITION, $17 MILLION IN GROWTH CAPITAL WAS SECURED THROUGH CIBC INNOVATION BANKING TO REFINANCE AN EXISTING DEBT FACILITY