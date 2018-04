April 12 (Reuters) - Pulse Biosciences Inc:

* PULSE BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM ITS FIRST STUDY EVALUATING A CLINICAL TARGET AT MAJOR SCIENTIFIC MEETING

* AN INDEPENDENT, BLINDED PHOTOGRAPHIC REVIEW OF LESION IMAGES SCORED 71% OF LESIONS AS CLEAR OR MOSTLY CLEAR IN TRIAL

* PATIENTS RATED 78% OF LESION OUTCOMES AS SATISFIED OR MOSTLY SATISFIED, CLOSELY MIRRORING INVESTIGATOR RATINGS