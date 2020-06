June 8 (Reuters) - Pulse Biosciences Inc:

* PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR ITS OVERSUBSCRIBED RIGHTS OFFERING

* PULSE BIOSCIENCES - CO RECEIVED BASIC SUBSCRIPTIONS & OVER-SUBSCRIPTIONS EXCEEDING MAXIMUM NUMBER OF UP TO 4,279,600 UNITS OFFERED IN RIGHTS OFFERING

* CO WILL RECEIVE AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS OFFERING OF $30 MILLION