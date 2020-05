May 15 (Reuters) - Pulse Biosciences Inc:

* PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC - DETERMINED NOT TO RENEW ITS DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS LIABILITY INSURANCE POLICIES THIS YEAR

* PULSE BIOSCIENCES - CHAIRMAN HAS AGREED TO PERSONALLY PROVIDE INDEMNITY COVERAGE ON SUBSTANTIALLY SAME TERMS AS PRIOR COVERAGE PROGRAM FOR 1 YEAR

* PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC - WILL PAY A FEE OF $2.5 MILLION TO CHAIRMAN THAT SHALL BE DUE ON MAY 13, 2021