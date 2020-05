May 1 (Reuters) - Pulse Biosciences Inc:

* PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. ANNOUNCES UPDATED STRUCTURE, DATES AND PRICING TERMS FOR RIGHTS OFFERING

* PULSE BIOSCIENCES- TO ISSUE NON-TRANSFERABLE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS TO STOCKHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF 5:00 P.M. ET ON MAY 14, TO BUY UP TO $30 MILLION OF UNITS

* PULSE BIOSCIENCES - EACH UNIT TO CONSIST OF ONE SHARE OF CO’S COMMON STOCK AND 0.15 WARRANTS TO PURCHASE SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: