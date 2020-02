Feb 13 (Reuters) - Pulse Biosciences Inc:

* PULSE BIOSCIENCES PROVIDES UPDATE ON FDA 510(K) SUBMISSION FOR THE CELLFX SYSTEM IN DERMATOLOGY

* PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC - GOT NOT SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT LETTER FROM FDA

* PULSE - NOT SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT LETTER INDICATES CO HAS NOT DEMONSTRATED THAT CELLFX SYSTEM IS SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT TO PREDICATE DEVICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: