June 5 (Reuters) - Pulse Seismic Inc:

* PULSE SEISMIC INC rEPORTS Q1 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES C$2.2 MILLION VERSUS C$5.3 MILLION

* IMPLEMENTED SALARY REDUCTIONS RANGING FROM 10 PERCENT TO 20 PERCENT FOR ITS EXECUTIVE AND MANAGEMENT TEAM

* PULSE SEISMIC - DIRECTOR FEES FOR CHAIR OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS BEEN REDUCED BY 50% & ALL OTHER INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR’S FEES HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 40%

* QTRLY REVENUE OF C$2.3 MILLION VERSUS C$5.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: