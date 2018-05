May 7 (Reuters) - Pulse Seismic Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.01

* PULSE SEISMIC- TOTAL REVENUE, COMPRISED EXCLUSIVELY OF DATA LIBRARY SALES IN BOTH PERIODS, WAS $2.3 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 VERSUS $2.7 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: