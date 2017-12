Dec 19 (Reuters) - Pulse Seismic Inc:

* PULSE SEISMIC INC. ANNOUNCES RENEWALS OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID AND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* PULSE SEISMIC INC SAYS TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE HAS ACCEPTED CO'S NOTICE OF INTENTION TO BUY UP TO 3.05 MILLION COMMON SHARES