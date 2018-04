BRIEF-PulteGroup Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.59

April 24 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc:

* PULTEGROUP, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BILLION VERSUS $1.63 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY VALUE OF NET NEW ORDERS INCREASED 18% TO $2.9 BILLION; NET NEW ORDERS GAINED 12% TO 6,875 HOMES

* QUARTER-END BACKLOG VALUE UP 30% TO $5.0 BILLION; QUARTER-END UNIT BACKLOG INCREASED 21% TO 11,245 HOMES

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.84 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S