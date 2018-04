BRIEF-PulteGroup Sees Q2 Deliveries In The Range Of 5,400 To 5,700 Homes

April 24 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc:

* PULTEGROUP SEES Q2 DELIVERIES IN THE RANGE OF 5,400 TO 5,700 HOMES; UP 7 PERCENT - 13 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR - CONF CALL

* PULTEGROUP RAISES FY 2018 FORECAST TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 22,500 TO 23,500 HOMES - CONF CALL

* PULTEGROUP SEES 2018 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $405,000 TO $420,000 - CONF CALL

* PULTEGROUP REAFFIRMS 2018 GROSS MARGINS FORECAST TO REMAIN IN THE RANGE OF 23 PERCENT TO 23.5 PERCENT IN EACH OF THE QUARTERS GOING FORWARD - CONF CALL

* PULTEGROUP SEES FY 2018 SG&A TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 10.8 PERCENT TO 11.3 PERCENT OF HOME SALE REVENUE - CONF CALL

* PULTEGROUP SEES FY 2018 OPERATING MARGINS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 11.7 PERCENT TO 12.7 PERCENT - CONF CALL

* PULTEGROUP CEO SAYS THE POSITIVE BUYER TRAFFIC AND SIGN OF PATTERN THAT WE SAW IN THE FIRST QUARTER HAVE CARRIED THROUGH AND INTO Q2 - CONF CALL