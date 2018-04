BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology And Pint Pharma Enter Licensing Agreement To Commercialize Nerlynx In Latin America

April 3 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc:

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY AND PINT PHARMA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT TO COMMERCIALIZE NERLYNX® (NERATINIB) IN LATIN AMERICA

* ‍PUMA WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT AS WELL AS POTENTIAL REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TOTALING UP TO $34.5 MILLION​

* DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NERLYNX SALES IN LATIN AMERICA

* DEAL FOR PINT PHARMA TO COMMERCIALIZE NERLYNX IN ARGENTINA, BRAZIL, CHILE, COLOMBIA, MEXICO AND REST OF LATIN AMERICA​

* PINT PHARMA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR COMMERCIALIZING NERLYNX IN LATIN AMERICA