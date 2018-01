BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology Intends To Modify Characteristics Summary In Neratinib Marketing Authorization Application

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc:

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS IT MET WITH COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY GROUP ON ONCOLOGY

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS IT INTENDS TO MODIFY SUMMARY OF PRODUCT CHARACTERISTICS IN ITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR NERATINIB

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS TO MODIFY SUMMARY FOR NERATINIB TO FURTHER REFINE INTENDED POPULATION TO PATIENTS AT A HIGH RISK OF DISEASE RECURRENCE