April 2 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc:

* ‍NERLYNX INCLUDED AS RECOMMENDED TREATMENT OPTION IN NCCN CLINICAL PRACTICE GUIDELINES IN ONCOLOGY CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM CANCERS

* NCCN GUIDELINES INCLUDE NERLYNX IN COMBINATION WITH CAPECITABINE/ PACLITAXEL AS TREATMENT OPTIONS WITH BREAST CANCER BRAIN METASTASES​