March 1 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc:

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.03

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.71

* IS NOT IN A POSITION TO FILE ITS FORM 10-K FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, 2017​ WITHIN PRESCRIBED TIME PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: