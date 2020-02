Feb 26 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc:

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY RECEIVES U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR NERATINIB TO TREAT HER2-POSITIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC - EXPECTS TO SEEK APPROVAL OF SECOND INDICATION IN ALL COUNTRIES WHERE NERLYNX IS CURRENTLY APPROVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: