May 7 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc:

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q1 REVENUE $51.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $46.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.74 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY - MAINTAIN A SIGNIFICANT STOCK OF NERLYNX AND DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY DISRUPTION OF SUPPLY TO EXISTING OR NEW PATIENTS