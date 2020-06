June 12 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc:

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY - ON JUNE 8 CO ENTERED INTO A LETTER AGREEMENT WITH PFIZER RELATING TO LICENSE AGREEMENT, ORIGINALLY DATED AUGUST 18, 2011

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY-LETTER AGREEMENT PERMITS CO TO MAKE MILESTONE PAYMENT IN INSTALLMENTS WITH MAJORITY OF AMOUNTS PAYABLE TO PFIZER TO BE MADE IN 2021 Source: bit.ly/2MPxAHQ Further company coverage: