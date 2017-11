BRIEF-PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, SPECIALISED THERAPEUTICS ASIA AGREE TO COMMERCIALIZE NERLYNX IN SOUTH EAST ASIA

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc:

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY AND SPECIALISED THERAPEUTICS ASIA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT TO COMMERCIALIZE NERLYNX® (NERATINIB) IN AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND AND SOUTH EAST ASIA

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC - ‍PUMA WILL RECEIVE UPFRONT AND MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $4.5 MILLION THROUGHOUT TERM OF THE AGREEMENT​

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY-SPECIALISED THERAPEUTICS RESPONSIBLE FOR SEEKING REGULATORY APPROVALS, FOR COMMERCIALIZING NERLYNX IN SOUTH EAST ASIAN COUNTRIES

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC - ‍EXPECT TO HAVE REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR NERLYNX IN AUSTRALIA BY Q2 OF 2019​