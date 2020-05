May 7 (Reuters) - Puma SE:

* PUMA CEO SAYS ECOMMERCE SALES UP 77% IN APRIL

* PUMA CEO SAYS DOESN’T THINK COMPANY NEEDS ALL NEW FINANCING, BUT LIFELINE IN CASE CRISIS GOES ON A LONG TIME

* PUMA CEO SAYS MORE COUNTRIES ARE REOPENING STORES EARLIER THAN COMPANY HAD PROJECTED

* PUMA CEO SAYS HOPES CHINESE RETAIL SALES TO BE BACK TO NORMAL BY END OF MAY