BRIEF-Puma CEO Says We Might Have To Reconsider Guidance If Stores In China Still Closed In 4 Weeks

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Puma SE:

* PUMA CEO SAYS MOST OF FACTORIES IN CHINA IN OPERATION, ALTHOUGH SOME IMPACT ON WORKER MOVEMENT

* PUMA CEO SAYS OUTBOUND LOGISTICS FROM CHINA HAS IMPROVED OVER LAST 4-5 DAYS

* PUMA CEO SAYS ONLY EXPECTS DELAYS TO DELIVERIES FROM CHINA OF 2-3 WEEKS

* PUMA CEO SAYS FACTORIES DELIVERING MATERIALS, COMPONENTS TO OTHER PRODUCTION MARKETS ARE ALSO MOSTLY OPEN

* PUMA CEO SAYS IF STORES IN CHINA STILL CLOSED IN 4 WEEKS THEN MIGHT HAVE TO RECONSIDER GUIDANCE