Puma Exploration Inc:

* PUMA EXPLORATION AND TREVALI MINING CORPORATION SIGN DEFINITIVE OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURRAY BROOK PROJECT

* PUMA EXPLORATION - UNDER TERMS OF OPTION AGREEMENT, TREVALI WILL PROVIDE UP TO 7.5 MILLION DOLLARS FUNDING TO FINALIZE ACQUISITION OF MURRAY BROOK PROJECT