BRIEF-Puma: Mid-Term Financial Outlook And Dividend Policy

March 20 (Reuters) - PUMA SE:

* PUMA COMMUNICATES MID-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AND DIVIDEND POLICY

* ‍EXPECTS CURRENCY-ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET SALES TO GROW AROUND 10% ON AVERAGE PER YEAR UNTIL 2022​

* EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO REACH A LEVEL OF AROUND 10% OF CONSOLIDATED NET SALES BY 2022 AT LATEST

* PUMA - ‍WILL PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF BETWEEN 25% AND 35% OF CONSOLIDATED NET EARNINGS STARTING WITH DIVIDEND PAYOUT IN 2019 FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018​