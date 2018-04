BRIEF-Puma Q1 EBIT Up At Around EUR 112 Mln

April 12 (Reuters) - PUMA SE:

* EXPECTS THE CURRENCY-ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET SALES TO GROW AROUND 10% ON AVERAGE PER YEAR UNTIL 2022

* EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO REACH A LEVEL OF AROUND 10% OF CONSOLIDATED NET SALES BY 2022 AT THE LATEST

* Q1 SALES INCREASED BY APPROX 21% TO € 1,131 MILLION, AFTER CURRENCY ADJUSTMENTS

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN NET INCOME FOR THE FULL 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* Q1 EBIT INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY € 112 MILLION (Q1 2017: € 70 MILLION)

* SEES FY 2018 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) IN THE RANGE OF € 310 MILLION TO € 330 MILLION

* NOW SEES 2018 CURRENCY-ADJUSTED SALES GROWTH BETWEEN 10% AND 12% (PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED OF AROUND 10%)