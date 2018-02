Feb 9 (Reuters) - Puma SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: PUMA SE: PUMA PLANS TO DISTRIBUTE A ONE-OFF DIVIDEND OF 12.50 EUR PER SHARE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

