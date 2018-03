March 20 (Reuters) - Puma Se:

* PUMA TO RE-ENTER BASKETBALL MARKET - PRESENTATION SLIDES

* PUMA EXPECTS GREATER CHINA TO BE ITS TOP MARKET BY 2022 - SLIDES

* PUMA SEES “SUBSTANTIAL UPSIDE” FOR THE BRAND IN THE U.S. MARKET - SLIDES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)