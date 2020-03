BRIEF-Punch Card Capital LP Reports 7.1% Stake In Winnebago Industries Inc As Of March 16 - SEC Filing

March 24 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc:

* PUNCH CARD CAPITAL LP REPORTS 7.1% STAKE IN WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC AS OF MARCH 16 - SEC FILING

* PUNCH CARD CAPITAL LP SAYS WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES SHARES WERE UNDERVALUED

* PUNCH CARD CAPITAL LP SAYS ON MARCH 24, SENT LETTER TO WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES

* PUNCH CARD CAPITAL LP - IN LETTER, REQUESTED WINNEBAGO CEO FOREGO PAY, CO'S BOARD ADDRESS ANY EXCESSIVE CORPORATE EXPENSES, AND DIVIDEND BE ELIMINATED Source : (bit.ly/3dseJP9)