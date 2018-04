April 19 (Reuters) - Punjab & Sind Bank:

* SAYS ACCOUNT OF SURYA PHARMACEUTICALS IS OLD CASE OF CONSORTIUM ADVANCE; ACCOUNT TURNED NPA IN 2011

* SAYS 100 PERCENT PROVISION HAS ALREADY BEEEN MADE FOR SURYA PHARMACEUTICALS ACCOUNT

* SAYS BANK REPORTED FRAUD TO RBI

* NPA EXPOSURE OF 6.21 BILLION RUPEES IS FOR CONSORTIUM (EXCLUDING SBI) AND SHARE OF PUNJAB & SIND BANK IS 1.69 BILLION RUPEES