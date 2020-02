BRIEF-Purapharm Calrifies on Rumors Regarding Disruption And Suspension Of Production Facilities

Feb 11 (Reuters) - PuraPharm Corp Ltd:

* NOTED RUMOURS THAT OPERATION OF CONCENTRATED CHINESE MEDICINE GRANULE PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN NANNING, HAVE BEEN DISRUPTED AND SUSPENDED

* GROUP PLANS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY OF ITS CHINESE HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, ESPECIALLY IMMUZAC

* NANNING PRODUCTION FACILITIES HAVE RESUMED ITS PRODUCTION AS USUAL ON 3 FEB

* CLARIFIES OPERATION OF CONCENTRATED CHINESE MEDICINE GRANULE PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN NANNING, GUANGXI, PRC NOT SUSPENDED