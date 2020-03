March 24 (Reuters) - PuraPharm Corp Ltd:

* NET LOSS FOR YEAR HK$227.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$20.8 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$695.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$745.5 MILLION

* GROUP EXPECTS IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS TO GROUP’S CLINIC AND CCMG BUSINESS IN HONG KONG WILL CONTINUE FOR A PROLONGED PERIOD IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: