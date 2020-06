June 11 (Reuters) - Puravankara Ltd:

* IN IMMEDIATE SHORT TERM, COVID-19 HAS IMPACTED LIQUIDITY

* DO NOT SEE “LONG TERM STRUCTURAL IMPACT” ON BUSINESS DUE TO COVID-19

* SUPPLY CHAIN IMPACTED IN SHORT TERM DUE TO SHORTAGE OF LABOUR AT SOME LOCATIONS

* DUE TO COVID-19, COMPLETION OF SOME PROJECTS WOULD BE DELAYED WHICH MAY DELAY RECOGNITION OF REVENUE