June 23 (Reuters) - PURDUE PHARMA L.P. :

* PURDUE PHARMA L.P. TO FUND HARM REDUCTION THERAPEUTICS, INC.’S DEVELOPMENT OF OVER-THE-COUNTER OPIOID OVERDOSE REVERSAL MEDICATION

* PURDUE PHARMA - TO PROVIDE UP TO $6.5 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO HRT TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF LOW-COST, OTC NALOXONE NASAL SPRAY IN U.S.