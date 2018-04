BRIEF-Pure Gold Announces Increase In Financing To C$20.9 Mln

April 27 (Reuters) - Pure Gold Mining Inc:

* PURE GOLD ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN FINANCING TO C$20.9 MILLION

* PURE GOLD MINING - ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE 12.8 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT C$0.62 PER UNIT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$7.9 MILLION

* ENTERED AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH SPROTT CAPITAL PARTNERS WHICH UNDERWRITERS HAVE AGREED TO PURCHASE 16.1 MILLION UNITS AT C$0.62 PER UNIT

* EACH UNIT WILL CONSIST OF 1 COMMON SHARE OF CO AND ONE-HALF OF 1 COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT