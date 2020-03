March 20 (Reuters) - Pure Gold Mining Inc:

* PURE GOLD MINING COVID-19 RESPONSE MEASURES

* IMPLEMENTED PREVENTATIVE MEASURES AT BOTH PURE GOLD RED LAKE MINE SITE

* DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES AT PURE GOLD RED LAKE MINE CONTINUE TO OPERATE NORMALLY, WITH NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO DATE

* DEVELOPMENT SCHEDULE FOR PURE GOLD RED LAKE MINE SCHEDULE IS ON TRACK AND FIRST GOLD PRODUCTION IS ANTICIPATED IN LATE 2020