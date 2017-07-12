FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity
July 12, 2017 / 8:38 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - A lease agreement with Ikea Distribution Services Ca Inc. for 100% of trust's Richmond, B.C. Development Site

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - $16.1 million acquisition of a property targeted for redevelopment in Scarborough, Ontario

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - Facility will fulfill both Ikea's in-store and e-commerce distribution requirements in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

