April 24 (Reuters) - Pure Multi-Family REIT LP:

* PURE MULTI-FAMILY REIT LP ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICE OF DISSIDENT NOMINEES AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON SALE PROCESS

* PURE MULTI-FAMILY REIT LP - AS PART OF SALE PROCESS, REIT HAS ENTERED INTO CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENTS WITH MULTIPLE INTERESTED PARTIES

* PURE MULTI-FAMILY REIT-K2 PRINCIPAL FUND WHICH OWNS ABOUT 0.71% OF CLASS A UNITS OF REIT, PUT FORWARD 7 DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AT UPCOMING AGM