FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 5 hours
BRIEF-Pure Technologies posts Q2 earnings per share $0.02
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 9:36 PM / in 5 hours

BRIEF-Pure Technologies posts Q2 earnings per share $0.02

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pure Technologies Ltd

* Pure Technologies announces second quarter 2017 results

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍total revenue up 16 pct to $33.7 million in Q2​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍in 2018, expect to invest an additional $1.5 million in tracking equipment this year​

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍pure remains on track to deliver organic growth in this segment in 2017 of between 5 and 15 pct​

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍activity is expected to increase in second half of year supported by new client acquisition and current project scheduling​

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍pure continues to expect that wws will return to pre-acquisition revenue levels by 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.