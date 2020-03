March 31 (Reuters) - Purecircle Ltd:

* FY REVENUE 124 MILLION USD VERSUS 126.6 MILLION USD YEAR AGO

* HAVE SECURED APPROVAL FROM AUTHORITIES TO REOPEN AND RESTART PRODUCTION IMMEDIATELY

* OPERATIONS AT GROUP'S REFINERY FACILITY IN MALAYSIA HAS BEEN SUSPENDED SINCE 18 MARCH 2020