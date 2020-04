BRIEF-Purecircle Says May Face Difficulty Sustaining Profit Margins In Short Term

April 9 (Reuters) - Purecircle Ltd:

* HY SALES DECLINED 6.0% TO $46.8 MILLION (1H FY19: $49.7M)

* NET LOSS FOR H1 FY20 OF $13.8 MILLION (1H FY19: NET LOSS $28.8 MILLION)

* HY NET DEBT OF $82.6 MILLION (1H FY19: $103.5 MILLION)

* GROUP CONTINUES TO HAVE SUFFICIENT INVENTORIES AT HAND THAT SHOULD MITIGATE ANY FURTHER DISRUPTIONS

* INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS BANKING FACILITIES THROUGH VARIOUS OPTIONS INCLUDING EQUITY INFUSION

* GROUP ANTICIPATES HEADWINDS FROM SLOWDOWN IN GLOBAL ECONOMY AS A RESULT OF COVID-19.

* GROUP MAY NOT HAVE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY UP UNTIL BANK FACILITY IS REQUIRED TO BE REPAID IN NOVEMBER 2020

* PRODUCTION AT OUR CHINA EXTRACTION PLANT IS RUNNING AS USUAL

* REFINERY IN MALAYSIA RESTARTED PRODUCTION IN EARLY APRIL 2020

* MAY FACE DIFFICULTY IN SUSTAINING PROFIT MARGINS IN SHORT TERM

* REVENUE IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2020 TOTALLED $17.0 MILLION

* OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR IS NOW MORE CAUTIOUS THAN BEFORE.

* PERFORMANCE OF GROUP TO END OF FEBRUARY HAS BEEN UNEXPECTEDLY SLUGGISH WITH OVERALL SALES DECLINATION OF APPROXIMATELY 4.6%