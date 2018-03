March 1 (Reuters) - Pureprofile Ltd:

* H1 REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 29.7 PERCENT TO $28.3 MILLION

* H2 FY2018 REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN H1 FY2018 REVENUES, WITH STABLE GROSS MARGIN PERCENT AND POSITIVE EBITDA CONTRIBUTION

* ‍H1 LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE $8.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS $1.8 MILLION