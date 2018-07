July 20 (Reuters) - PureTech Health PLC:

* PURETECH HEALTH ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH ROCHE TO ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY FOR ORAL ADMINISTRATION OF ANTISENSE OLIGONUCLEOTIDES

* PURETECH HEALTH PLC - PURETECH HEALTH TO RECEIVE UP TO $36 MILLION IN UPFRONT PAYMENTS, RESEARCH SUPPORT, AND EARLY PRECLINICAL MILESTONES

* PURETECH HEALTH PLC - PURETECH HEALTH ALSO ELIGIBLE TO POTENTIALLY RECEIVE OVER $1 BILLION IN DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES