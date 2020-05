May 28 (Reuters) - PureTech Health PLC:

* PURETECH HEALTH PLC - PRTC TARGETS COVID-19 POST-RECOVERY COMPLICATIONS

* PURETECH HEALTH - ADVANCES LYT-100 FOR TREATMENT OF SERIOUS RESPIRATORY COMPLICATIONS THAT PERSIST FOLLOWING RESOLUTION OF COVID-19 INFECTION

* PURETECH HEALTH PLC - GLOBAL, RANDOMISED, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED TRIAL OF LYT-100 IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN Q3 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: