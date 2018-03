BRIEF-Puretech Health To Raise $100 Million Via Accelerated Bookbuilding

March 12 (Reuters) - Puretech Health Plc:

* PURETECH HEALTH - ANNOUNCES A PROPOSED PLACING TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $100 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY £72 MILLION) THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* PURETECH HEALTH PLC - PLACING IS BEING CONDUCTED THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS WHICH WILL BE LAUNCHED IMMEDIATELY

* PURETECH HEALTH PLC - JEFFERIES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED IS ACTING AS SPONSOR, CORPORATE BROKER AND, TOGETHER WITH PEEL HUNT LLP, JOINT BOOKRUNNER