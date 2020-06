June 22 (Reuters) - PureTech Health PLC:

* PURETECH PRESENTS NEW DATA REINFORCING GALECTIN-9 AS A COMPELLING THERAPEUTIC TARGET AND BIOMARKER FOR A RANGE OF CANCERS AT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR CANCER RESEARCH ANNUAL MEETING

* PURETECH HEALTH - FIRST-IN-HUMAN CLINICAL TRIAL FOR LYT-200 EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: