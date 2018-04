April 20 (Reuters) - Purple Group Ltd:

* PURPLE GROUP LTD -HY GROUP LOSS PER SHARE AT 1.89 CENTS DOWN 66%

* PURPLE GROUP LTD - HY EASYEQUITIES REVENUE AT R7.8M UP 123%

* PURPLE GROUP LTD - HY GT247.COM PROFIT AFTER TAX AT R2.0M UP 105%

* PURPLE GROUP LTD - HY GROUP REVENUE 34.3 MILLION RAND VERSUS 37.4 MILLION RAND

* PURPLE GROUP LTD - HY HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE 1.89 CENTS