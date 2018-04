April 5 (Reuters) - Purple Innovation Inc:

* PURPLE INNOVATION FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO RESALE OF 14.2 MLN SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK ISSUABLE UPON EXERCISE OF OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

* PURPLE INNOVATION FILES PROSPECTUS ALSO RELATED TO RESALE OF ABOUT 13 MLN SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK INCLUDING 6.6 MLN SHARES BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text - bit.ly/2GAv3R8 Further company coverage: