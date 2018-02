Feb 14 (Reuters) - Purple Innovation Inc:

* PURPLE INNOVATION FILES SHELF FOR ISSUANCE OF 14.2 MILLION SHARES OF CO‘S CLASS A COMMON STOCK ISSUABLE UPON EXERCISE OF OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

* PURPLE INNOVATION - SHELF ALSO RELATES TO THE RESALE OF ABOUT 6.6 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S CLASS A COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text: (bit.ly/2GdDZHE) Further company coverage: