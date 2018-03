March 15 (Reuters) - Purple Innovation Inc:

* PURPLE INNOVATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 156.1 PERCENT TO $63 MILLION

* ‍FOR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS NET REVENUES TO APPROXIMATELY DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVELS​

* ‍ FOR 2018, EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE TOWARDS LOWER END OF RANGE ESTABLISHED IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION FILED ON JANUARY 8, 2018​