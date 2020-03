BRIEF-Purplebricks Says All TV, Radio Ad Suspended; Online Marketing Costs Significantly Reduced

March 30 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group PLC:

* PURPLEBRICKS GROUP - COVID-19 UPDATE

* PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC - COVID-19 SITUATION CONTINUES TO EVOLVE AND IS LIKELY TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN FOR SOME TIME.

* PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC - GIVEN RECENT IMPACTS PURPLEBRICKS NOW EXPECTS REVENUES TO BE BELOW EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR TO APRIL 2020.

* PURPLEBRICKS - TOO EARLY TO PREDICT IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR UNTIL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON HOUSING MARKET BECOMES CLEARER

* PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC - COMPANY CURRENTLY RETAINS C.£35 MILLION OF CASH ON ITS BALANCE SHEET AND HAS NO DEBT

* PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC - THERE WILL BE A MATERIALLY REDUCED LEVEL OF CASH BURN IF REVENUE IS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED OVER A SUSTAINED PERIOD OF TIME.

* PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC - ALL TV AND RADIO ADVERTISING HAS BEEN SUSPENDED AND ONLINE MARKETING COSTS HAVE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED.

* PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC - USING GOVERNMENT’S COVID-19 JOB RETENTION SCHEME AND ARE CURRENTLY ASSESSING HOW TO IMPLEMENT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: